Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,073 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $60,792,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

