Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $25,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after acquiring an additional 291,047 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,414,000 after acquiring an additional 284,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth $22,050,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth $11,261,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $104.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,494.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

