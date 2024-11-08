Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,283 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $504.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.31 and a fifty-two week high of $509.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

