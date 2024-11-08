Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) and Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Financial Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Vycor Medical and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vycor Medical -13.68% N/A -18.14% Assure -25,178.32% N/A -249.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Vycor Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vycor Medical alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vycor Medical and Assure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vycor Medical $1.46 million 1.74 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Assure $250,000.00 0.92 -$26.08 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vycor Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Assure.

Vycor Medical has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vycor Medical beats Assure on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vycor Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. It has a license agreement which grants for the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

About Assure

(Get Free Report)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.