Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Autoliv worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.62.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

