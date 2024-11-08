Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires 9,975 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned about 0.06% of Enerflex worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Enerflex by 117.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFXT opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $906.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

