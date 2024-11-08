Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $16,329,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.83.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $354.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.57 and a 1-year high of $370.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

