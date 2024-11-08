Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,109,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,051,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

