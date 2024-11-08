Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $524.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.49 and a fifty-two week high of $525.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.05.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.