Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of ISRG stock opened at $524.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.49 and a fifty-two week high of $525.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.05.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
