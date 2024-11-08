Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $364,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.