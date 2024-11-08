Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEV. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 219,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,688,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEV stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

