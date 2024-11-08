Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Invests $212,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $351,774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $497.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.49 and a 200-day moving average of $474.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.12 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

