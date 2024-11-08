Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $41.89 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

