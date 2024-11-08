Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 516,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

ULTA stock opened at $393.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

