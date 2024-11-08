Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $62.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

