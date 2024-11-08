Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Pool by 16.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pool by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $371.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.84. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

