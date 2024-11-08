Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,824 shares of company stock worth $94,003,400. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $231.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $145.77 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.