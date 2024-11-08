Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 356.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $213.25 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $180.69 and a one year high of $222.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.14.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

