Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.