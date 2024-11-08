Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $220.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $227.12. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

