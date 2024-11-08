Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after buying an additional 526,226 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VB stock opened at $251.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $252.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

