B. Riley Forecasts Energy Fuels’ FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

