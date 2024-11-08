B. Riley Has Positive Estimate for Bowlero FY2025 Earnings

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. Bowlero has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.30. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after buying an additional 205,902 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 10.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 275,525 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bowlero by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,290,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,648,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

