BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Sells A$2,671,435.59 in Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Mike Henry sold 62,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$42.83 ($28.36), for a total value of A$2,671,435.59 ($1,769,162.64).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $1.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.23%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

