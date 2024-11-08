Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $14.36. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 80,696 shares trading hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.