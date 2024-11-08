Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $14.36. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 80,696 shares trading hands.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
