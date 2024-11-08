BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$2,200.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,821.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1,696.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,594.71. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,171.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,890.36.

In other news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total transaction of C$70,949.19. In other news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total transaction of C$70,949.19. Also, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,358.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 6,992 shares of company stock worth $11,375,125 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.