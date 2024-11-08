BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$567.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. In related news, Director Donna Jeanne Carson purchased 17,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,061.41. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Company insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

