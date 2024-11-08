BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI
Ensign Energy Services Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. In related news, Director Donna Jeanne Carson purchased 17,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,061.41. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Company insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- What are earnings reports?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.