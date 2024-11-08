Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.3 %

BAH opened at $175.76 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.06 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.