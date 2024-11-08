Brokerages Set Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYON shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 156,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,426.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 156,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,426.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Beyond by 57.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 309,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $9,538,000. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,800,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BYON opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.70. Beyond has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

