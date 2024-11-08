Brokerages Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT at $3.67

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 5,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,880 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 30.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 600,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,375,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 580,022 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 249,265 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.76 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

