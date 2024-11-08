Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) PT at £201.47

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £201.47 ($262.27).
FLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £188 ($244.73) to £203 ($264.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
