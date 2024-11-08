Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $101.11

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

