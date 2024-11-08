Brokers Issue Forecasts for BLDP FY2026 Earnings

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $401.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

