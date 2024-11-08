Brokers Set Expectations for nVent Electric Q1 Earnings

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for nVent Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other nVent Electric news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,264.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,323 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,965. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

