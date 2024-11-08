Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.93 and traded as high as C$36.50. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$36.28, with a volume of 478,928 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -219.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

In related news, Director Nancy Patricia Dorn purchased 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.06 per share, with a total value of C$67,498.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

