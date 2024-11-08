Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.22% of Bunge Global worth $30,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,614,000 after acquiring an additional 883,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,282,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,664,000 after purchasing an additional 121,080 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Bunge Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,629,000 after purchasing an additional 203,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 23.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,245 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 12,617.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,557,000 after buying an additional 878,653 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

