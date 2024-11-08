Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Burlington Stores worth $31,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $262.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

