C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $106.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $82,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $69,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.1% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 627,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

