CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$30.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAE opened at C$26.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.37. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.