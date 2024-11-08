Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 367.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.03.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $127.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

