Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$165.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CJT. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.00.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CJT

Cargojet Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$137.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$82.22 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.