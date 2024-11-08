CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 533.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CarGurus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $713,261.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 480,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $713,261.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 480,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,815.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,065 shares of company stock worth $1,823,794 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.