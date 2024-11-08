Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 253.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CARS opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24.
CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
