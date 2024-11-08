Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 57.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Up 0.2 %

NVR stock opened at $9,221.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,818.01 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9,437.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8,477.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $125.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

