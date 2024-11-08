Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $105,000 Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE XFLT opened at $6.95 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

