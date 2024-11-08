Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $205,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.