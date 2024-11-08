Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $58,000 in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Waldencast by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waldencast by 416.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Waldencast plc has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waldencast

Waldencast Profile

(Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.