Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,536. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,785,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

