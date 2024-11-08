Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $330.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 479.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

