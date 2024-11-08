Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

